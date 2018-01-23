About 200 asylum seekers can apply for asylum again from 1 February

The parliament decided last autumn that some unaccompanied minor asylum seekers will have thir cases reviewed again. UDI assumes that about 200 people are allowed to apply.

Most of these applicants are from Afghanistan. The Ministry of Justice and Emergency Planning has now opened for application for asylum between February 1 and May 2.

According to the Immigration Directorate (UDI), this only applies to those who received the decision between 1 October 2016 and 1 February 2018. In addition, they must have been granted a temporary residence permit until the age of 18 and have been referred to ‘intern refuge’ in their home country.

Applicants who do not meet these terms will have the application rejected, UDI states. For this group it is possible to apply from abroad, which otherwise is not possible.

