Over 200 million Christians persecuted worldwide

A total of 215 million Christians in 50 different countries are experiencing everything from ‘high’ to ‘extreme’ levels of persecution because of their faith, according to the ranking of the Christian organization Open Doors (Åpne Dører).

The persecution of Christians is growing, and growing fastest in South and Southeast Asia, according to Open Doors’ annual World Watch List, which was released on Wednesday.

The list ranks 50 countries where about 215 million Christians are experiencing a high degree of persecution because of their faith.

Five of the six countries with the largest negative trend in terms of persecution of people because of their Christian faith are India, Bangladesh, Laos, Bhutan and Vietnam.

‘A clear trend shows that religious nationalism puts these countries at the top of the list’, said the head of strategic research at Open Doors International, Ron Boyd-MacMillan.

For 25 years, Open Doors have released their World Watch List, which provides an overview of the countries where there is the most persecution of Christians.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today