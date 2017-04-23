20,000 participated in the ‘turban day’ in Oslo

Around 20,000 people participated in the ‘turban day’ in Oslo on Saturday. Some even queued for two hours to get a turban applied by a professional.

– We could have remained in our temple at Alnabru. But it’s better to be active and meet people here, Sumeet Singh Patpatia told Aftenposten.

He is the leader of the ‘turban day’ in the centre of Oslo

Patpatia estimates that around 20,000 people attended the venue. Indian music and food helped to set the mood and the participants were told how to fold and tie a turban.

– We do this to disarm our identity. Many connect the turban and beard with a polarized debate. We wish to stand for solidarity, equality and democracy, the organizer states.

The Norwegian turban day was started by Young Sikh’s in 2009, according to Kampanje.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today