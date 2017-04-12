21-years-old Sudanese convicted to mental healthcare after killing in Lyngdal

A 21-years-old from Sudan is in Lister District Court sentenced to compulsory mental health care for the murder of a 44 year old Moroccan in Lyngdal, in the south west of Norway , last year.

– The Court considers man as psychotic at the moment of performing the deed, Judge Robert Versland informed the local newscaster Lister24.

The experts concurred that the 21-year-old, who has refugee status, was psychotic at the time of the offense.

According to the charge the 44-years-old was stuck sixty times with a scissors. The hits were aimed at the neck, chest, abdomen and back. Hits were made to the heart, liver and kidney region. The killing happened the night of August 1st of last year.

In court the 21-year-old explained that he heard voices that told him to kill his friend, according to NRK.

Police were long uncertain about the identity of the murdered man, but after DNA from the family was confirmed, the 44-year-old was buried in his homeland.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today