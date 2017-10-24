Over 218 million collected in this year’s TV campaign

This year’s television campaign collected 218.5 million for UNICEF’s work to provide education for children affected by war and conflict.

– I’m overwhelmed and touched. Together, we will ensure schooling for more than 470,000 children, said Camilla Viken, Secretary General of UNICEF, in a press release Sunday evening.

“It’s hard to put words on the huge joy and gratitude I feel now. Thank you very much to all who have contributed. Every single waffle that was fried, every crown put in the piggy bank and every hour laid down in this great effort that helps to give these children a better future, “continued the Viken.

Schools across the country arranged school races, fried waffles, baked and sold drawings, and together they collected 8.1 million kroner. The P3 campaign collected a new record of 6.26 million.

“I am so incredibly happy and moved to see how the whole country mobilizes every year to make the world a better place – one campaign at a time. The whole of Norway is part of the effort and makes a vital difference for children affected by war and conflict, ” said television director Vibecke Østby.

Great commitment

The money poured in on Sunday. The contribution per capita is NOK 41.55. Møre og Romsdal was the county that gave the most per capita, closely followed by Sogn og Fjordane.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) announced on the NRK’s ​​live broadcast just before Sunday evening that the government will give 40 million.

At 16 o’clock, around 100,000 volunteers started all over Norway by going from door to door with their colection tins. At Norwegian, about 100 cabin crew were equipped with collection tins, as well as some volunteers who would like to make a flight for UNICEF.

“The collectors are worth gold in the TV campaign and make the work so unique. The TV campaign has a big goal, and that is reaching all Norwegians with a collection tin, said UNICEF’s gathering leader Christina Johnsen to NRK.

Money for education

This year’s collection goes to UNICEF, and the money that comes in will provide school equipment, further education of teachers, building of schools and learning centers in Colombia, Mali, Syria, Pakistan and southern Sudan.

The largest contribution was from Svalbard, with NOK 1,005,455, followed by Statoil with NOK 800,000.

