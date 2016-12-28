23-year-old gets five years in prison for rape of 14-year-old

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison for having raped a 14 year old girl while she was drunk.

The verdict from Gulating Court of Appeal in August is enforceable after the Supreme Court of Appeal Committee refused to accept the appeal, according to the newspaper Rogaland Avis.

The 14 year old girl, a friend aged 15 visited the now 23 years old man at his home in Stavanger last April. Where he served them alcohol. Both girls were very intoxicated.

The 23-year-old at some point locked himself in the washroom the the victim and raped her there. She was, according to the court so intoxicated that she was unable to resist the rape.

When she was admitted to Stavanger University Hospital later that night, she had a blood alcohol level of 2.7.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

————