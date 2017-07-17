In excess of 2,300 litres of alcohol seized at the border

This weekend, the customs officers made seizures at the border, which in total constituted more than 2,300 litres of alcohol.

Three of the seizures were made at the main border crossing to Sweden at Svinesund on Saturday. In two semi-trailers, one registered in Latvia and one in Lithuania, the Customs Officers discovered 540 litres of beer and copious quantities of spirits. Both semi-trailers were singled out for extended customs control after they had declared their cargo.

Later on that same day, the customs officers discovered a Polish-registered van which used the old bridge over Svinesund. Two customs patrols followed the car and found it abandoned at a parking lot to the north of the customs station.

– The car was locked, and the driver had run off. Customs officers uncovered 103 liters of spirits and 1,198 liters of beer in the van, writes Customs on their website.

A few drops for the thirst

Sunday evening, Customs Officers made a sizeable seizure of beer, spirits and cigarettes in Sør-Trøndelag. The Officers followed a car that crossed the border at Vauldalen and stopped it in the centre of Haltdalen, according to NRK.

– We found about 300 liters of beer, 18 liters of spirits and 1,800 cigarettes, says Unni Elisabeth Tronsmed, Head of Division at Vauldalen Customs Office.

The driver had a special but honest explanation.

– He said he brought a few drops for the guys at work and that it was to last for three months. He said he thought it was too expensive to buy alcohol in Norway. That is definitly an honest explanation, says the Section Manager to the channel.

The “few drops” is impounded and the case reported to the police.

© NTB Scanpix / Tolletaten / Norway Today