24/7 in short, March 28-29, 2018

a brief review of 24/7 in Norway, as reported by VG.

Hamlet in Troms evacuated after avalanche

The hamlet Oldervik, which the police in Troms earlier reported was without electrical power after an avalanche, is now evacuated on a voluntary basis.

Tromsø municipality offers those who wishes to do so evacuation by boat, as the road is deemed unsafe. Two boats are waiting for Oldervik at 02.15 pm, and then about 30 people will be evacuated, the police state on Twitter. In total there are 50 residents in the hamlet. Just before 6 am, the police announce that 23 have chosen to be evacuated to Tromsø and will be accommodated in hotels there.

There is a level four warning regarding avalanches in large tracts of Norway this Easter. People are urged to visit varsom.no.

Rescue operation in Lyngen

The Main Rescue Center for Northern Norway reports on Twitter that one injured person and seven others belonging to the same group have been brought down from Kavringtinden in Lyngen. It supposedly is very challenging conditions, the air ambulance and rescue helicopter were unable to assist, and the Lyngen Red Cross therefore had to perform the evacuation on their own.

Severe traffic accident on E39 – five injured

The West Police District reports of a serious traffic accident on the E39 in the Bontveit crossroads. The road is was closed to traffic for a while.

– Three cars were involved. There has been a meeting accident where a third car ran into rear of one of the cars. One person is stuck in the car. The Air Ambulance is on site, says Operations Manager Terje Magnussen to VG at 00.35 am.

AMK in Hordaland reports at 00.45 am that five people are injured. The police report that six people have been transported to Haukeland Hospital.

Man arrested after suspicious death near Tønsberg

At 8:40 pm, the police were notified of an unconscious person found near Tønsberg. The person died shortly after. Operations leader in the South East Police District, Inge Omli Landsrød, states that a person has been arrested in connection with the death.

A man, who was found in the immediate vicinity of the deceased is arrested, he tells VG.

Innsatsleder, patruljer og hundepatruljer er på stedet. Politiet foretar tekniske og taktiske undersøkelser på stedet.

