250 refugees to be settled in Oslo in 2019

Oslo municipality will settle 250 refugees next year, the lowest number in Oslo in ten years.

Initially, the city council had planned to settle 300 refugees in 2019, but the Directorate for Integration and Diversity (IMDi) requested Oslo municipality to settle only 250.

“If IMDi comes with a new request within the framework of 300 refugees, we will accept it,” said Arbeiderparti’s (Ap’s) Tone Tellevik Dahl.

In addition to being a city councillor for the elderly, health and work, she is responsible for integration in the city council.

The Directorate has asked Norwegian municipalities to receive a total of 5,350 refugees next year, of whom 150 are unaccompanied minors. The municipality of Oslo received 1,000 refugees in 2016, 850 in 2017 and 811 in 2015. One has to go back to 2008 to find a year where fewer refugees were received than they will be next year. At that time, 240 refugees settled in Oslo. In total, Oslo municipality has settled 3,861 refugees in the past five years.

The city council in Oslo proposed in 2017 to change the criteria for settlement of refugees so that it is the district with fewest immigrants with non-western backgrounds who settle the most. This means that many of the new refugees next year will be living west of Oslo.

