27 years old man is convicted of child molestation

A 27 years old man has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for sexual assault. He acknowledged guilt for all five cases.

The verdict in Sør-Trøndelag District Court is in line with the prosecutor’s contention, NRK reported.

The case is set in the context of the larger Darkroom operation against sexual abuse, which police in Bergen started in 2015.

27 years old man is convicted partly because of sexual relations he had with children under 16 years old and to have held 4,600 images and 9 hours of film showing abuse of children or that sexualizes children.

According to NRK’s 27 years old man was previously convicted of child molestation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today