27,000 patients have not met up at Ahus

Nearly 27,000 patients have not attended their appointment at Ahus this year

one in every 20 patient are not attending hospital consultancies at Akershus University hosptital (Ahus) without giving prior notice. This means that other patients have to wait longer, plus that it incurs millions in extra costs to the hospital.

By the end of November 2017, Ahus had registered 26,772 patients who had not attended without giving notice. That accounts to around 5 per cent of all appointments – and the year is not at an end. In 2016, there were a total of 27,078 patients who did not attend without prior cancellation, writes Romerikes Blad.

– We of course understand that patients can not always be present at their appointed time, and many have valid reasons . But it is surprising that so many do not inform up front.

– When one in twenty does not inform us up front, it means in practical terms that one working day every month is not being utilized fully at Ahus, says Deputy Managing Director at Ahus, Jørn A. Limi

He thinks this incurs millions in unnecessary expenses every year for the hospital.

Cancellations and costs

– In addition to large wage costs, we in many cases also lose revenues from planned tasks that are canceled. This applies in particular to the poly-clinic, he says.

Not attending an appointment without notice also means that other patients have to wait longer for their appointment.The fee for not attending is raised to NOK 690, corresponding to twice the deductible, without making a difference.

– It does not appear that increased fees affect this apparently chronic condition. It seems to me that it’s a bit too easy for many not to notify, Limi says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today