3,000 city bikes roll out on Oslo’s streets just after Easter

Many of Oslo’s streets are ice-free, but in spite of a lot of gravel, and some cracks hidden under the snow, 3,000 city bikes are to be rolled out within Ring 1 just after Easter.

The launch for the rollout is April the 4th, and this year the number of bikes has increased from 1,800 to 3,000. Within ring 2 and 3, the city cycling zone opens as soon as possible, wrote Dagsavisen newspaper.

“The snowy winter has created some problems for us, and there are still cracks under the snow,” said Axel E. Bentsen of Urban Infrastructure Partners, the operator who owns and operates the city bike service in Oslo on behalf of Clear Channel Norway.

City bike offers are popular. In 2017, there were over 2.6 million trips, half a million more than the year before. On average, every city cycling bike took 51 trips last year, five more than in 2016. The city bike “Monika” was most active and efficient last year, with a total of 3,396 trips.

The most popular places of interest are ‘St. Hanshaugen’ and ‘Olaf Ryes plass’, while ‘Aker Brygge’ and ‘Olaf Ryes plass’ are the most popular parking spaces.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today