34-year-old convicted of sleep rape

A 34 year old man from Sandnes is sentenced to 3 years and 6 months’ imprisonment for the rape of a drunken, sleeping woman.

The defender for the 34-year-old, lawyer Brynjar Meling told Stavanger Aftenblad that the verdict has already been appealed.

In addition to the prison sentence the 34-year-old from Sandnes is ordered to pay the woman NOK 150,000 in compensation.

The woman was with her husband home at a party in June 2015. According to the newspaper, the Court finds that the victim was very drunk even before she came to the party and that witnesses testified that she was getting more and more so throughout the evening.

The woman doesn’t remembers much from that night, fragments only, but claim that sexual intercourse happened against her will.

The woman testified that she on one occasion said ‘stop’ and also tried to push the perpetrator away with her elbow.

“The Court puts trust in the victim’s testimony, which appears to be sober and sincere,” says the ruling. There also points out that the victim’s testimony is supported by other evidence.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today