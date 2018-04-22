35 charged with driving test cheating

This autumn, 33 people must meet in Larvik district court,accused of cheating on the driver’s test test. Police believe a Syrian couple organised the cheating.

Police believe the Syrian couple have travelled around the country and helped people take the theory test, reported VG newspaper.

“The cheat happened by the one who was to take the test having an iPhone hidden in their clothes, which filmed the screen where the samples were displayed. This was then transferred to a person in a car outside which stated correct answer via a hidden ear plug given to the candidate. This was found when we investigated and discovered even more of such equipment,” said police inspector Magnar Pedersen in the southeastern police district to the newspaper.

Five people have been sentenced to 24 days imprisonment for drivers license fraud. An additional three have confessed and are waiting for the case to come to court.

In addition, 33 people will be taken for trial in a joint case in Larvik District Court in September. These will include the married couple who are referred to as main defendants in the case.

TV 2 referred to the case complex in September last year. The police feared that the extent of the cheating could be much greater than they have previously revealed and may involve networks with many participants.

