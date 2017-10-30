36 British politicians are accused of sexual harassment

Staff in the Conservative Party has prepared a list of 36 current London parliamentarians accused of sexual harassment.

The list, which also includes seven unnamed politicians, has not been published, but the newspaper The Telegraph has gained access to a partially drafted version of the list.

“The problem is that there is no independent body to which we can take our experiences,” the newspaper quotes a non-named parliamentarian.

MP John Whittingdale, representing the Conservatives, admits that sexual harassment is a problem.

“The situation is such in Westminster, where people have a lot of power, who often work late in the evening and who are far away from their families. They are often surrounded by young people who look up to them, and some exploit this situation, “he says.

The charges include the complaint of female employees, inappropriate comments, and that secretaries have been given the task of buying sex toys and renting prostitutes.

Two politicians in Prime Minister Theresa Mays government are listed. May says the cases must be investigated.

– I mean that the situation can no longer be tolerated. It’s simply not fair for the employees, many of them are young people in their first job, she says.

