37years old man charged with aggravated assault following a death in Drammen

A 37 years old man is charged with aggravated body violation resulting in death after 43 years old man was beaten and pushed to the ground in Drammen last June.

Formal accusation states that 37 years old man “hit and / or pushed” 43 years old man “face and / or upper body” so that he fell and hit mind in the asphalt.

The fatal injuries occurred in the collision with the asphalt, writes Drammens Tidende.

– My client has admitted that it was he who was physically with the defendant so that he fell to the ground. As such, there is little doubt that my client caused the death, says defender Ole Magnus Strømmen.

The case will be raised in Drammen District Court on 24th and 25th of April.

It was June 8 last year that 43 years old man’s life ended after a violent episode. He was transported to Oslo University Hospital with serious head injuries. The night after he was declared dead.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today