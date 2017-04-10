About 3,800 Turks cast their votes in Norway

About 3,800 voters have cast their vote at the embassy in Oslo in the referendum on constitutional amendments in Turkey. This gives a turnout of around 45 percent, said the Turkish Embassy .

The figures are preliminary. Final figures will only be available after the referendum is over at home in Turkey.

Participation in Norway is somewhat lower than the average for participation among Turks abroad, which is at 47 per cent. This last figure could still increase somewhat because the voting is still going on at some airports.

Germany saw 696,863 people cast their votes on Sunday, corresponding to almost 49 percent of the eligble votes. All in all, more than 1.3 million votes were cast abroad. Participation has been high compared with the previous elections to the National Assembly.

The embassy in Oslo has also received voters from Sweden, especially from cities close to the Norwegian-Swedish border. This led to increased demand, according to the embassy, ​​which says they are satisfied with the way the voting has been conducted.

In Turkey the voters go to the polls on Sunday 16 April.

The referendum is about controversial amendments to the constitution that will put more power in the president’s hands.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

