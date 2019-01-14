39 people died in fires in 2018

A total of 39 people lost their lives in fires in Norway in 2018. Eight of these died in December, which was the month with the most death by fires, according to DSB.

Most people died in Oslo and Oppland, six people in each county lost their lives.

The largest reason why people die is a fire is smoke inhalation, and men are heavily over-represented. Although, less and less die in fires.

“The figures for the last eight years show a clear decline in this trend in the number of death associated with fires,” says Director Cecilie Daae in the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB).

Since the systematic registration of death associated fire numbers started in 1979, 61 people have died annually on average. The year with the fewest fatalities was in 2017 with 26 people, while 1979 had the highest amount, a total of 91 people died.

“The risk of dying in fire is highest among the elderly, persons with disabilities and addicts. Three out of four who have died in fires in recent years belonged to these groups,” Daae said.

She especially recommends people in these groups to have a stove guard installed.

“The stove is by far the largest fire source in the home,” Daae says.

