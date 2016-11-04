4 out of 5 Norwegians fear Trump

A total of four out of five Norwegians think Donald Trump would be a bad or terrible president, shows a recent poll.

While Trump happily refers to himself and his policies as “fantastic”, “excellent” and “the best”, there are few who buy this on our side of the Atlantic, states the newspaper Aftenposten.

The survey carried out by opinion pollster YouGov, shows that 59 per cent believe that he will be “horrible” as president, 50 percent say they are “anxious” and 48 percent answered that they would be “disappointed.”

In Norway there are only 8 percent who say that they would vote for the outspoken businessman. 2 percent believe he will be an “excellent” president.

The proportion who would be “happy” or “relieved” if Trump wins the election, ranges from 1 to 5 percent.

However, election opponent Hillary Clinton does not manage either to awaken an enormous enthusiasm in Europe, as Barack Obama did in 2008.

The prevailing view is that she is going to be a pretty average president. However, 73 per cent in Norway said that they would vote for her.

The trend is similar in – almost – all the 43 countries surveyed. Not quite surprisingly it is Russia that stands out. There is support for Trump 23 percentage points higher than the support for Clinton.

