4 % exposed to unwanted sexual attention

Four per cent of employees exposed to unwanted sexual attention

Four percent of all employees were regularly subject to unwanted sexual attention at work in 2016, according to figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

– While 7 per cent of women in the living conditions survey responded to being exposed to unwanted sexual advances, 2 per cent of men responded that they were exposed to this, says adviser in SSB, Mathias Killengreen Revold .

Nurses are the occupational group that is most exposed. Among them, the proportion that has been subject to undesired sexual advances is 17 per cent.

Stable figures

The statistics was first compiled in 1989, and have been relatively stable ever since.

– At that point 3 per cent stated that they had been exposed to unwanted sexual attention. It stayed between 2 and 3 per cent for a long time, with a peak of 5 per cent in 2013, says Revold.

It is women in the age group 18-24 years who are most prone to unwarranted sexual attention. In 1989 it was at 8 per cent, while in 2016 this had increased to 13 per cent.

For men between the ages of 18 and 24, the proportion rose to 4 per cent in 2016, but for the age groups between 25 and 44 years and those between the ages of 45 and 66, it has been stable at around 1 and 2 per cent respectively since the late 1980s.

