More than 40 cows died in barn fire in Lesja

Friday morning a barn in Lesja in Gudbrandsalen was burning like kindle. In the barn there supposedly are between 40 and 50 calves and milk cows.

When Dagbladet first mentioned the fire just after 9 am, the animals were trapped inside the barn and the police reported that the fire department was struggling to get the animals out.

– We fear the worst, Operations Manager in the Police, Atle von Obstfelder, told Dagbladet.

Just after 11 am, NTB reported that over 40 cows died as a result of the fire.

Blazing

Not long after the fire was reported at 08.53 am, the building was found to be ablaze.

The fire department was working to control the fire, but a few hours later the police informed that the building would burn down completely.

Four cows were rescued from the burning building, but had to be put down later.

Another animal tragedy

– The reason for the fire is not known, according to NTB.

– Due to the residual heat from the fire, the police believe that the site cannot be investigated before the weekend, the news agency continues.

Today’s fire is the second animal tragedy of this week.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today