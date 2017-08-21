40 different nationalities are among those killed and injured in Spain

Of the 14 killed and close to 120 injured, in the 2 car attacks in Spain, are from 40 different countries

12 of those killed in the two attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils have been identified and two people have not.

A seven year old British-Australian boy is one of the latest to have died in Barcelona. His mother is still in hospital.

Of those identified; there are 4 Spaniards, 3 Italians, 1 American, 1 Canadian man, 1 woman with both Spanish and Argentinian citizenship, 1 Belgian woman and 2 Portuguese women.

The Ministry of Health informs that 81 people have been hospitalized. Of those, 51 are in the hospital, and 10 are critically injured.

Among those injured are 30 French, 13 Germans, 4 Irish citizens, a number of British citizens, 3 Dutchmen, 2 Belgians, 3 Romanians, 3 Australian citizens, 2 Greek children, 3Moroccans, including a child who is critically injured, 5 Cubans and 2 from Taiwan.

In addition, people from Hungary, Macedonia, Austria, Turkey, Hong Kong, Spain, Algeria, Argentina, Canada, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Philippines, Honduras, Kuwait, Mauritius, Pakistan, Peru and Venezuela.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today