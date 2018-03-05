40 fighters associated with Norway left abroad

Although the extremist group, the ‘Islamic State’ (IS), has been weakened, 40 fighters with ties to Norway are left in the area of the fighting, the E-Service determined in its open threat assessment.

“There are 40 combatants connected to Norway left in the area,” said General Lieutenant Morten Haga Lunde, when he presented the E-Service’s open threat assessment for 2018 on Monday morning.

The intelligence Services found that IS is defeated as an organisation, but that their previous activities could still inspire terrorist attacks in Europe.

“There is reason to believe that al-Qaeda will give priority to building local alliances to strengthen its long-term goals,” stated E-Service.

‘’After IS was defeated in Syria and Iraq, the organisation has lost the ability to recruit foreign fighters to a large extent. Previous recruitment and mobilisation will have an effect for many years to come’’, the E-Service concluded.

