More than 400,000 have voted in advance

In excess of 400,000 have voted in advance

Including Wednesday this week, 407,500 people have pre-voted in Norway. This corresponds to 10.8 percent of all voters.

In Oslo, 78,450 voters have cast their vote, which corresponds to 17.1 per cent of the around 458,000 voters who have the right to vote in the capital. This is more than 3,000 more votes than at the same time four years ago. At the same time, there are around 24,000 more people with the right to vote in Oslo this year compared to 2013.

The fewest have voted in Sogn og Fjordane. Only 7.6 per cent of voters have gone to the ballots so far in the advance voting period.

The pre-voting period lasts until Friday, 8 September, so voters have one week left. At the 2013 elections, 855,000 voters chose to pre-vote in total.

In total, 3,756,400 persons have the right to vote in the parliamentary elections on 11 September. That is 112,000 more than four years ago. 40 per cent of the increase is electorate with immigrant background. The number of first-time voters this year is the same as four years ago, 248,500 people.

