43 year old charged with death threats against Trine Skei Grande

A 43 year old man is accused of threatening left-wing Trine Skei Grande to death after the introduction of the air passenger tax last year.

In May last year, the man sent a text message to the Left-Leader from a Swedish telephone number, according to the indictment from the Lower Romerike District Court, writes VG.

According to the indictment, the man called three times, to the parliamentary representative, which went not answered thus prompting him to send the threat via text message.

The 43 year old is now charged with violations of, among other things, the Criminal Code’s section 115, which deals with attacks on the highest state agencies.

Violation of this section has a penalty of 10 years. The trial is scheduled for 1 November.

Grande has previously suffered threats due to the proposals for plastic bag fees and increased petrol and diesel tax.

