46-years-old received 14 years of preventive detention for killing his wife

46-years-old man is sentenced to 14 years in preventive detention for the murder of his 54-year-old spouse

A 46-years-old man is sentenced to 14 years in preventive detention for the murder of his 54-year-old spouse at Flisa in Hedmark last year in Nord-Østerdal district court.

The verdict is in compliance with the prosecutor’s assertion, writes the newspaper Østlendingen.

Lillian Holøien was killed at Flisa last Easter last year. The man is in addition to the detention sentence was ordered to pay NOK 200,000 in damages to each of Holøien three children. He is also convicted of having exercised violence against Holøien on their wedding day a few months before the murder, which made her end up in hospital.

The man confessed to the violence against his wife but denied murder because he claimed that he had not intended to kill her when he exposed her to violence.

The court has concluded that the man was criminally sane. The sentence has a minimum period of nine years in jail.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today