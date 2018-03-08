15 people arrested for fraud

Police arrested 15 people who withdrew a five-digit figure from an ATM at Drammen Station on Wednesday night. The bank cards were allegedly stolen.

According to Drammen Tidende newspaper, the persons had written down PINs on coupons that probably belonged to the cards. A train passenger became suspicious of the perpetrators’ behaviour and called the police.

“We were notified of odd behaviour around the ATMs. It looked very suspicious’’, said operations manager,Trond-Egil Groth of the Buskerud police.

“There are several cards, and those cards don’t belong to the people who withdrew the money.’’

According to the newspaper, it isn’t known how many bank cards there were, but several of the cards were found in rubbish bins.

The police are working to find the card’s owners.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today