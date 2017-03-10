Over 50 complaints about the new organization of the police districts

So far the National Police Directorate received 52 complaints about the new organization of the police districts in Norway.

In January the National Police Directorate decided a new local organization of the police districts. The deadline for the affected municipalities to complain goes out10 March, and so far police directorate has received 52 complaints, informs the directorate .

Municipalities has complained about decisions regarding changes in the division of police office and police districts, or merger and closure of the local police office.

National Police Directorate states that it can take a while before all the complaints are registered, and that a public disclosure of the number of complaints and which municipalities have complained, will come towards the end of next week.

In the new organization 126 sheriff offices were removed from the new police map, which will include 221 service locations: 55 police stations and 166 sheriff offices.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today