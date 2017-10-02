50 Norwegian tourists locked in a restaurant right next to the shooting drama in Las Vegas

A big Norwegian travel group was stuck in a Las Vegas restaurant, close to the concert venue where at least 58 people were killed.

“There are many who are very scared, but we are doing well now,” says Jan Inge Fardal, editor of Sogn Avis, to his paper.

He is on a readers’ trip in the USA together with a NRK colleague Joar Hoel Larsen and a dozen readers from Sogn og Fjordane.

When they had finished their dessert, someone came running into the room and told them about the shooting.

“We are stuck in the restaurant in the casino building where we were. There are heavy armed special police in the building, but I don’t know much more, ” said Fardal to NRK earlier on Monday morning.

The police have closed off major parts of Las Vegas’ famous hotel and casino street, The Strip, and asked hotels to shut their doors. Just before 5 o’clock local time, all the hotels will opened again, except Mandalay Bay.

