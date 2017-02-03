50 percent decrease in number of Russian planes flying along the Norwegian coast

In 2016 Norwegian fighters moved out 20 times to identify Russian military aircraft along Norwegian airspace. It is half that of previous years.

During the year, we identified 38 Russian military planes, the lowest number since 2010, said the defense.

– We assume that the decline is due to the Russian air force squadron that normally operates in the northern regions, has participated in operations in other areas, such as Syria, said Maj Brynjar Stordal, spokesperson at Joint Headquarters (FOH).

