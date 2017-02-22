A 50 years old man been died in tobogganing accident at Nordland

A man in his mid-50s died in a tobogganing accident in Sulitjelma Fjellandsby in Fauske-Nordland on Wednesday.

– He was heading down a steep slope and crashed into a wall. Rescue team tried their best to save his life without any success, said operations manager Kai Eriksen in Nordland police district to news agency NTB.

The man is not a Norwegian citizen or resident of Norway.

– We have requested assistance from NCIS to notify the families, and there is established a crisis team from Fauske, says Eriksen.

AMK alerted the police about the accident at 14:55 Wednesday afternoon.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today