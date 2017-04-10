50 years old man been stabbed at Sjøvegan in Troms

A man has been arrested after a 50 years old man was stabbed at Sjøvegan in Troms on Monday.

– There is no question that there have been serious damages, said operations manager Lennart Steffensen from Midtre Hålogaland police district to NTB.

50 years old man made contacted the police at half past eleven o’clock on Monday morning. The damage was so extensive that he was sent to hospital in Tromso.

A man in his 20s who was designated as the perpetrator, was arrested in the afternoon at his home in the center of Sjøvegan. He is questioned and has acknowledged the stabbing, police said.

Both the man who was stabbed and the man who has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing, are known by the police before.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today