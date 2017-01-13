Over 500 applicants will have a new place as part of quick integration program

541 residents in Norwegian asylum centers have applied for space on the new integration centers. That’s more than triple from December.

The new figures are obtained by news agency NTB from the UDI.

In September, the government approved the establishment of five so-called “elite reception” with a total of 500 seats, which will be models to be tested for faster integration.

The establishment of integration centers was one of the most important measures in the integration message that the government presented last year.

In early December, only 150 applicants have applied for space, but one month later, the figure has risen to 541.

Of these, 153 come from residents who were already resident on the reception centers that were integrating reception, 202 are from ordinary reception and 105 are from transit. In addition there are 81 applications under consideration. 18 per cent of applicants are children, outlined by UDI.

