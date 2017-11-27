Over 500 illegal car dealerships in Norway

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (Statens vegvesen) believe that they have an overview of 500 illegal car dealerships in Norway. Now they have intensified the pursuit of the illegal dealers.

The workshops often lack approval from the Vegvesenet, and in many cases there is ‘black’ payment, off the books, so-called ‘social dumping’ and seriously inadequate repair work has been revealed, reported NRK news.

‘We have tightened our grip, and are increasingly following up on illegal workshops.

There is talk of obvious lack of expertise, and equipment, which means we’ve seen repairs that are directly dangerous in traffic and, in extreme terms, can be fatal,’ said Jon Molnes, Head of Department at the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

After a disappointing nationwide check last year, they have now intensified the pursuit

of the illegal workshops.

In two days, over 80 workshops across the country were checked. 45 of them were reported to the police, and so far they havebeen fined well over NOK 1.5 million in 27 cases.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration can not respond in other ways than to police the workshops. They have no authority to close them.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today