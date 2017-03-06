More than 500 rescued by Norwegian ship

The Norwegian ship Siem Pilot docked Sunday in the port of Italian city Catania with 503 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean .

According to NCIS (Kripos) one person died on board due to a chronic condition. Two people are suspected of being traffickers.

Recently the Police Directorate revealed that the Stavanger based supply ship Siem Pilot along with rescue vessel “Peter Henry von Koss” have since early 2015 have saved about 59,000 refugees and migrants in the Mediterranean.

The work is done in collaboration with the EU border control force (Frontex) and several other organizations.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today