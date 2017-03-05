6,000 chickens killed after fire

Sunday morning a fire broke out in a chicken hatchery in Vindafjord in the north of Rogaland. The fire was quickly extinguished, but all the 6,000 chickens had to be euthanized because of smoke damage.

According to Haugesund Avis the fire department was notified just before half past seven Sunday morning. A fire separation wall in the middle of the building prevented the flames from spreading.

– It has obviously worked. It does not burn where chickens are, operations manager of the South West Police District, Jarle Utne-Reitan, said.

The chickens did however suffer smoke damage and had to be euthanized, according to the police.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today