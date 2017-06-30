6,500 turkeys burns to death inside turkey farm

It burns heavily at a turkey house in Eidsberg in Østfold. The fire department does not manage to save neither the building nor the about 6,500 turkeys inside.

The police was notified of the fire at 09.50 on Friday morning.

No persons are reported to be injured in the fire.

We can not save the building nor the nearby 6,500 turkeys. The fire department concentrates on preventing spreading of the fire. They claim to be in control on it, and that the fire will not spread to nearby buildings, says operations leader in Eastern Police District,Paul-André Thorsby, to NTB.

The reason for the fire is at present unknown. The police announce that the food safety authority is informed.

