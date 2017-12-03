7 of 10 Norwegians want an assault register

Seven out of ten people want those convicted of child abuse to be registered on a public register, shows a national survey of Norwegians’ attitudes towards offenders.

58 percent want to deprive the perpetrators of their passports and 34 percent believe they should undergo chemical castration, according to a survey conducted by Norstat for NRK. 500 men and 500 women are asked to decide on various measures that could prevent convicted offenders from committing new crimes.

Justice Minister Per-Willy Amundsen (Frp) tells NRK that he is willing to turn over all the stones to find effective measures to combat child abuse.

“Chemical castration is one of many measures we must consider,” says Amundsen.

He is nevertheless in doubt if several of the measures mentioned in the survey are realistic in being introduced in Norway.

“It is not a politically correct to carry out some of the measures that are mentioned in the survey,” says Amundsen.

Measures such as chemical castration and public records may prove to be controversial.

“I understand that people want to protect their children from these monsters. But we must comply with the principles of the constitution and the rule of law,” Amundsen said.

NRK’s ​​investigation also shows that: 67 percent believe that the authorities should publish information about convicted offenders after they are released from prison.

Four out of ten think residents should be notified by the police if a person convicted of abuse moves into their neighborhoods. Eight out of ten mean those convicted of child abuse should report to the police.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today