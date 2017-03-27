More than 700 detained in Moscow after demonstrations against corruption

More than 700 people have been arrested in Moscow in connection with demonstrations against corruption in Russia, according to a human rights organization.

The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was earlier Sunday arrested in Moscow in connection with the demonstrations.

The 40-year-old before the weekend urged as many as possible to demonstrate against corruption. Thousands of people followed his call and met up in downtown Moscow Sunday.

Photos from Moscow Sunday afternoon show a large police presence and police officers who removed protesters even before the demonstration began.

It has also been held demonstrations elsewhere in the country. A dozen people have been arrested in Siberia and the eastern part of the country, Radio Free Europe reports.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today