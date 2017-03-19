72 municipalities have complained about the police reform

72 complaints are submitted from municipalities after the Police Directorate suggested reducing the number of service locations from 340 to 221.

However, only 51 of the complaints are submitted correctly according to the applicable regulations. The 21 municipalities that have submitted their complaints incorrectly now have the opportunity to change their complaints, according to Politiforum.

The 51 complaints are about the division of sheriff- and police districts or mergers and closures of sheriff offices or police stations. The complaints are now handled by the Police Directorate.

Of the 72 complaints, 13 come from Eastern Police District. Eastern Police District encompasses former Østfold, Follo and Romerike police districts. There has been much controversy surrounding the closure of the sheriff’s offices especially in Romerike.

In Trøndelag- and Western Police Districts, have both sent eleven complaints. Neither Oslo nor Asker- or Bærum Municipalitities have complained about the process for the Oslo police. Nor have there been complaints about the new place of service structure in Finnmark.

Six of the complaints in East Police Districts do not meet with the Regulations, and the same applies to five of the complaints in the West. Trøndelag Police are thus the district with the most valid complaints currently.

If the Police Directorate does not uphold the complaints, they will be sent on to the Ministry of Justice.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today