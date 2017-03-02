725 000 immigrants in Norway

At the beginning of 2017, there were 725 000 immigrants and 159 000 Norwegian-born to immigrant parents in Norway. The highest relative growth in 2016 was among immigrants from Syria.

The number of immigrants grew by 26 400 in 2016, which is the lowest percentage growth since 2002.

Immigrants accounted for 13.8 per cent of the total population in Norway as per 1 January 2017, while Norwegian-born to immigrant parents accounted for 3 per cent. These two groups have a background from 221 different countries and independent regions.

Immigrants from Syria had highest growth

The growth in the Syrian immigrant group during 2016 was 11 100. At the beginning of 2017, there were 20 800 immigrants from Syria, while the corresponding figure for the previous year was 9 700.

Additionally, 1 500 Norwegian-born to immigrant parents from Syria were registered as resident in the same period.

Persons with an immigrant background from Syria now make up the eleventh largest group in Norway, nearly the same size as the entire population of Steinkjer municipality.

Still most Polish immigrants

The growth in the Polish immigrant group during 2016 was 1 500. Despite the record low percentage growth, immigrants from Poland are still the largest immigrant group, with 97 200 persons. An imaginary municipality solely consisting of Polish immigrants would be the sixth largest municipality in Norway in terms of number of inhabitants.

The second largest group of immigrants is made up of Lithuanians, with 37 600 persons. Swedes are in third place with 36 300, followed by Somalians, with 28 700.

Most Norwegian- born to Pakistani, Somali and Polish parents

Norwegian-born to immigrant parents from Pakistan made up the largest group of all Norwegian-born to immigrant parents, with 16 700. Norwegian-born to Somali parents were the second largest group (12 800), followed by those with parents from Poland (11 000).

Source: SSB / Norway Today