731 young adults ended up at the emergency room in Oslo after partying last year

731 people under the age of 24 ended up in the ER in Oslo after partying hard last year, according to NRK.

Alcohol poisoning, falls and accidents, overdoses and violent episodes were common causes for the emergency room visits. NRK writes that the police now warn parents before May celebrations.

That month is usually characterized by a lot of incidents, partly due to the fact that there are a lot if end of university and college parties.

“Should situations of rape, violence and the like occur, young people must know that they can talk to adults,” says Anne Merete Ansok, head of the youth section at Majorstua Police Station, to NRK.

Souece: © NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today