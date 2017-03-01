76,000 weapons astray in Norway

New figures from the police and defence show that 76,000 firearms are not accounted for in Norway .

NCIS (Kripos) says that there are now registered 1,331,568 firearms in the police central arms register, divided among a total of individual 486,256 owners.

Of these around 70,000 guns are registered to deceased persons, and the defence has an additional 6,439 weapons registered as missing in their indices

– We are concerned that there are many illegal weapons in the community that may involve risk of accidents.

Also, these weapons can be used in criminal acts, police inspector at the Oslo police, Audun Kristiansen, told NRK.

In addition to the registered weapons there are sold several hundred thousand legally unregistered shotguns.

For three months as of Wednesday, people can submit illegal weapons to the police without risk of punishment.

