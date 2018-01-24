80 child abuse cases ready for charges to be brought

The police in Møre and Romsdal have revealed that over 80 sex crimes against children will be considered in an action that started in 2016. Next week, the first charges will be ready.

‘So far, we have targeted 80 people for charges of dealing in illegal material. Some of the charges include rape, and live-streaming of sexual abuse online’, said police counsellor, Julie Ulstein of Møre and Romsdal police district to TV 2.

The police in Møre and Romsdal established their own investigative department targeting child abuse. The operation was named ‘Operation Jupiter’.

Justice Minister, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) visited the police in Ålesund on Tuesday. She looked at the police’s work.

‘This work will be prioritised further, and then we’ll see if there are more steps we need to take to combat it. I can not emphasise enough how extremely important it is that this becomes a priority.

On Wednesday, a man was arrested, charged with the rape of children under 14, as well as for downloading material that showed the sexual abuse of children. On Friday, the man was detained, and arrested as a result of ‘Operation Jupiter’.

