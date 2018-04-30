80,000 volunteers will attend the Clean Beach week

This spring action to clear Norwegian beaches from rubbish, plastic and waste is expected to be bigger than ever. A total of 80,000 volunteers have signed up for voluteering.

The number of volunteers has grown significantly since 2017 when 20,000 took part in the clean-up action organized annually by ‘ Hold Norge Rent.’

“Strandryddedagen is Norway’s largest collective cleaning week, and this year we are experiencing greater interest and commitment than ever,” says Lise Keilty Gulbransen, General Manager of Hold Norway Rent.

The Beach Cleaning day 2018 takes place on Saturday May 5th, and is the highlight of Strandryddeuken, which runs from Monday 30 April to 6 May.

The action is part of an international campaign that has been going on for many years, originating in the American organization The Ocean Conservancy. Up to now, nearly 10 million people in more than 150 countries have participated.

“The target is 100,000 volunteer cleaners in 2018, and we hope that twice as much waste will be collected as in 2017,” said Gulbransen.

The Nordic Beach Cleaning Day is organized by Hold Norway Rent and the Nordic sister organizations, and is supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers. Climate and Environment Minister Ola Elvestuen (V) will hold the opening speech when Strandryddedagen ends this Saturday.

There will also be diving activities, activities for children, cleaning action, lectures and concerts under the main event in Haugesund.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today

