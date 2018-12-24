800,000 at Christmas market in Bergen

800,000 have visited the Christmas market in Bergen

This year’s Christmas market in Bergen has attracted 800,000 to ‘Festplassen’. Turnover has been 50% higher than last year.

The Christmas market has been open for 24 days, one week longer than last year reported Bergensavisen newspaper. But even taking into account more and longer days, marketing manager Thomas Ottesen said that there was a “strong increase” in the number of guests.

‘’We have had 800,000 visitors in 24 days. That’s 300,000 more than last year,’’ said Ottesen. The extra visitors also means extra cash in the box for the exhibitors.

‘’They have had a turnover of NOK 30 million, compared with NOK 20 million last year. We think it has gone very well,’’ said the marketing manager.

He hopes and believes this year’s Christmas market is in balance, and he said he already has many ideas on how it can be even better next year.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today