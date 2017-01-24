Only 9 out of over 3,500 animal supervisions needed to be reported to police

Animal welfare in Norway is mostly good, according to the FSA. Just 26 of 3546 supervisions revealed serious neglect. Nine of the cases were reported to the police.

– From what our inspectors on supervision have seen, most people follow the regulations for animal welfare, says section chief Torunn Knævelsrud of the FSA.

In the last four months of 2016, 3,546 inspections of Norwegian animal husbandry were conducted. Only 26 of the cases that were concluded by the FSA were found to have involved severe neglect of the animals.

In nine cases the animals were so severely neglected that animal owners were reported to the police.

In seven of these animal groups were pets.

– Fortunately there are a few of the animal groups that inspectors find our serious violations. But each case is too much, and individual cases can be very serious, says Knævelsrud.

17 husbandry were phased out, and in 16 cases there were animals that had to be euthanized, show the figures for the 3rd interim period. FSA undertakes the supervision of all types of livestock, both farmed animals and pets.

FSA received 3066 reports of concern about animal welfare from the public in Q3 of 2016.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today