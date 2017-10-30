900 people to be involved in an exercise in Oslo and Agder

900 people from the Armed Forces and the police in Oslo and Agder will be involved in a counter-terrorism exercise “Nordlys” Monday and Tuesday.

The Oslo police report on Twitter that the exercise will lead to more visible police than usual in Oslo’s city center and there will also be some helicopter traffic.

In addition to staff from the Armed Forces and the police, several ministries and civilian partners will also be involved in the exercise, which will take place mainly in Oslo and Agder.

“The exercise goals will be clearly marked. We ask that the public to follow police’s guidelines,” writes Oslo police district on Twitter.

