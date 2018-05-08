90,000 volunteers participated during beach clean up week

90,000 volunteer cleared garbage during this year’s beach clean up, divided into 3,000 cleaning actions. So far this year, it has removed 311 tonnes of garbage.

1,000 kilometers has been cleaned up by 106,000 volunteers so far this year.

“Among the things picked: 11,000 cotton swabs, 14,000 beverage bottles, 3,000 snus boxes and 900 fishing nets,” says general manager of Keep Norway Clean, Lise Keilty Gulbransen.

There have also picked up 2,500 pieces of agricultural plastic.

Gulbransen is very pleased with the amount of volunteers.

“This year we have already reached our goal of 100,000 participants, and during the year the figure will be far higher,” she says, and reminds us that every day, is a beach clean up day even if beach clean up week is over.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today