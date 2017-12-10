92 people have died in drowning accidents so far this year

So far this year, 78 men, twelve women and two children under seven have died in drowning accidents in Norway this year, the rescue company’s statistics show.

There is one person more than last year when 91 people drowned.

26 of the year’s drowning accidents have occurred in connection with the use of a pleasure boat, two have occurred in connection with the use of canoes or kayaks, while four have occurred in connection with the use of a professional boat. 16 people have died after falling from land or quay.

In November, four men, two women and one child drowned. Two of these men are believed dead but are not found.

In Møre og Romsdal, 14 people have drowned so far this year. In Telemark there have been 13 drowning accidents. Just behind comes Rogaland with twelve drowned, Nordland with ten and Hordaland follow with eight.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today